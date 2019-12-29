|
Robert E. VandenPlas
New Franken - Robert "Beaner" E. VandenPlas, 53, New Franken, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1966 in Algoma to Robert and Judith (Haack) VandenPlas. He was a 1984 graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School and then attended NWTC for industrial mechanics. Robert worked with the Local 330 Laborers Union and was employed by Immel Construction for many years. He liked hunting, fishing, making booyah and going up north with family and friends. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Robert was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his daughter, Kellie (Chris) Barrett and their children, Nathan and Hudson; son, Derek (Katie) VandenPlas; father and mother, Robert and Judith VandenPlas; brother, Randy (Sharon) VandenPlas; sister, Brenda (Bruce) Lambert; Goddaughter, Meghan Bierhals; Godfather, Robert Haack; Kellie and Derek's mother, Jean DeGroot; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Godmother, Joan Dworak.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019