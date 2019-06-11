|
Robert Edward De Both
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" Edward De Both, 80, died peacefully in his sleep in his home which he lived in for 80 years on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1938 in Green Bay to Edward Joseph and Eva Elsie De Both.
Although Bob was a single man with no children, he passionately loved his nieces and nephews. Bob had a very tender heart and never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was a much-loved person by anybody whoever met him. He served in the United States Army (1958-1961) stationed in the states with a tour of duty in Anchorage, Alaska. He worked as an electrical engineer, travelling throughout the United States as a troubleshooter. He retired in 1986 and spent many years building computers as a hobby. Bob was a huge Packer fan and attended all Packer home games for many years. He also very much enjoyed going to the casino with family members. Bob was a very quiet man, just like his father, but we always knew how much he cared and loved us by how interested he was in anything you talked about to him. He was a longtime member of St. Agnes Parish.
Robert is survived by ten brothers and sisters: Dale (Phillis) De Both, Cottage Grove, MN; Gene (Dianne) De Both, Ashwaubenon; Shirley (Gary) Van Bellinger, Florence; Richard (Louise) De Both, Howard; Kristina Menting, Greenville; Timothy (Rita) De Both, Appleton; Royce (Susan) De Both, Surprise, AZ; Keith (Cynthia) De Both, Appleton; Cynthia (Shawn) Gokey, Green Bay; Edward De Both, Jr. (special friend, Rita), Green Bay; 24 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol (De Both) Menting.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, Green Bay, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at held 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in Robert's name.
The De Both family expresses their gratitude to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Thank you for being our brother. We love you and will miss you, until we meet you again in Heaven!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2019