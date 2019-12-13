|
Robert F. Heyrman
Green Bay - On Friday, December 13, 2019, Robert F. Heyrman, loving husband and father of five children passed away at the age of 84. He fought a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Robert was born on June 4, 1935 in De Pere, WI to Francis and Alice (Schloeter) Heyrman.
Bob was a graduate of St. Norbert High School and received his bachelor's in Accounting from St. Norbert College. On May 17, 1958, he married Janice M. Campshure. They raised five children and were married 61 years. He served his country in the United States Army with an ending rank of Captain. Bob owned and operated Heyrman Printing in Ashwaubenon. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus. He had been instrumental in establishing the De Pere Optimist Club and Ashwaubenon Business Association. Bob and Jan were longtime members of St. Mary's Parish in De Pere and current members of Resurrection Parish in Allouez.
Bob loved to read and had many hobbies: boating, member of the Green Bay Boat Club, Marathon Yacht Club in Florida; Neville Public Museum Geology Club; fishing, hunting, and golfing.
Bob will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Jan; his children, Marilyn Heyrman, John (Pam) Heyrman, Anne Heyrman, Cathy (Mike) Tilot, Jenny (John) Breault; 11 grandchildren: Andy, Sarah, Laura, Emily, Liz, Nick, Allison, Matt, Claire, Blake, Melanie; three great-grandchildren, Harper, Henry, and George; two sisters, Marie Gardner, Barb Heyrman; one brother, Tom Heyrman; also nieces and nephews.
Bob was meet in Heaven by his parents, Francis and Alice and his granddaughter-in-law, Nicole Heyrman.
Family and friends may gather at Resurrection Catholic Church 333 Hilltop Dr., from 9:30 a.m. to Noon Monday, concluding with the Mass of Christian Burial at Noon Monday, with Rev. Thomas Reynebeau officiating. Entombment will take place in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Bob wants to thank his loving wife for all the care and devotion. The family extends their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of Dad's caregivers and doctors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019