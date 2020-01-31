|
|
Robert F. Kalinosky
Green Bay - Norbert F. Kalinosky of Green Bay died on January 30, 2020, after a long illness. Born to Martin and Ann Kalinosky on June 21, 1928, Norbert spent his early years in Green Bay where he attended Cathedral Grade School and Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1946. Norbert received his BA from St. Francis Seminary, his MA from the University of Chicago and additional study in education from St. Norbert College and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After serving in the army, he entered the field of Education, and for the next 34 years, he served public education as a dedicated teacher, principal and superintendent.
In 1960 he married the former Thelma Gagnon, and together they raised eight children. He is survived by his wife Thelma and his children: Michael (Pam) Kalinosky, Mary Kalinosky, Laura Kalinosky-Sanchez (John), Paula Kalinosky (Todd Nelson), Steven Kalinosky (Claire Fallon), Erin (Doug) Fath, Leah Kalinosky and Nicholas Kalinosky. He is further survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Pascalle, Birgitte and Leif Nelson, Isabelle and Zane Kalinosky, Lucy and Emerson Fath, Sophia Sanchez, and Axel Wilde. In addition, Norbert is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Kay of Green Bay, and a brother, John Kalinosky of New Orleans. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Martin, four brothers, Martin, Edmund, Raymond, Robert, and two sisters, Eleanor La Force and Rita Kalinosky. In addition, he is preceded by one son-in-law, Paul Van Delst, two brothers-in-law, Edward La Force and Ernest J. Gagnon, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Hull) Kalinosky and Alice (Hansen) Kalinosky.
Norbert loved few things more than a good game of bridge, swing and jazz bands from the thirties and forties, and a close baseball game. In life he was known as a proud family man, an ardent educator and a steadfast friend. In death he remains a child of God.
Gathering of family and friend will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bill O'Brien officiating. Interment will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and devoted care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020