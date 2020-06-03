Robert Ferkovich
De Pere - Robert J. Ferkovich passed away peacefully in the morning hours of May 26, 2020 in De Pere, Wisconsin. He was born January 19, 1932 in Hurley, Wisconsin. On July 16, 1955 he married Virginia Chouinard.
He worked at local mines, was a cross country semi-driver and worked for the City of Hurley, was involved in the Drum Corps, was Iron County Highway Commissioner, and retired working for the county. He was a strong man who had a heart that always supported the underdog. He was very involved with his family, spending most of his time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Virginia B. (Chouinard) Ferkovich; parents, John and Ann (Schwab) Ferkovich; his brother, Jack Ferkovich, and sister, Donna Priante.
He is survived by his two daughters, Roberta J. (Gary) Mack, JuleAnn (Denis) Schadrie; grandchildren Tina M. (James) Gerovac-Lavasseur, Hallie B. Gerovac, Matthew R. Gerovac, Robert J. (fiance Katie) Schadrie and Nicholas (Kaitlin) Schadrie; great-grandchildren Allison R. Clemens, Erik J. Gerovac, Corey J. Hagstrom, Emily E. Hagstrom and Harper Schadrie.
Robert is further survived by his brother, Donald (Lolly) Ferkovich and Mary Ann "Pee Wee" (Jack) Seal, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
As grandpa would say, "This old cat's gotta go."
The family would like to thank Caraton Commons and Unity Hospice during his final days. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Unity Hospice or the charity of your choice.
De Pere - Robert J. Ferkovich passed away peacefully in the morning hours of May 26, 2020 in De Pere, Wisconsin. He was born January 19, 1932 in Hurley, Wisconsin. On July 16, 1955 he married Virginia Chouinard.
He worked at local mines, was a cross country semi-driver and worked for the City of Hurley, was involved in the Drum Corps, was Iron County Highway Commissioner, and retired working for the county. He was a strong man who had a heart that always supported the underdog. He was very involved with his family, spending most of his time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Virginia B. (Chouinard) Ferkovich; parents, John and Ann (Schwab) Ferkovich; his brother, Jack Ferkovich, and sister, Donna Priante.
He is survived by his two daughters, Roberta J. (Gary) Mack, JuleAnn (Denis) Schadrie; grandchildren Tina M. (James) Gerovac-Lavasseur, Hallie B. Gerovac, Matthew R. Gerovac, Robert J. (fiance Katie) Schadrie and Nicholas (Kaitlin) Schadrie; great-grandchildren Allison R. Clemens, Erik J. Gerovac, Corey J. Hagstrom, Emily E. Hagstrom and Harper Schadrie.
Robert is further survived by his brother, Donald (Lolly) Ferkovich and Mary Ann "Pee Wee" (Jack) Seal, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
As grandpa would say, "This old cat's gotta go."
The family would like to thank Caraton Commons and Unity Hospice during his final days. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Unity Hospice or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.