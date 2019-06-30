Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Hintz, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Hintz, WI
1929 - 2019
Robert Fischer Obituary
Robert Fischer

Gillett - Robert M. Fischer, age 90 of Gillett, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, Hintz, from 12:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:30 pm with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Robert will be interred in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019
