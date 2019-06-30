|
|
Robert Fischer
Gillett - Robert M. Fischer, age 90 of Gillett, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, Hintz, from 12:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:30 pm with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Robert will be interred in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019