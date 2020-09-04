Robert G. Reeners
Hobart - Robert G. Reeners, 95, Hobart, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on November 27, 1924 in Rochester, NY, son of the late George and Mary (Kohlman) Reeners.
He was a graduate of Edison Technical and Industrial High School with the class of 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy and took his "boot training" at Sampson, NY, then went on to amphibious training at Little Creek, VA, Fort Pierce, FL, Camp Bradford, VA, Lido Beach, Long Island. Robert next traveled by the troop ship HMS Aquatania to England where he participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, followed by the invasion of Southern France. He returned home in December of 1944. After a short leave he departed for the Pacific in the spring of 1945 via the Panama Canal. While going through the canal he became seriously ill and was transferred to the Coca Sola Naval Hospital. Upon his recovery he was assigned to duty in Panama supplying advanced Naval Station in Central and South America including the Galapagos Islands. Robert was discharged from the Navy in March 1946 and stayed in the Navy Reserves. He joined the U. S. Coast Guard retiring in May 1966. In May 1949 Robert married Dorothy E. Fish, (his high school sweetheart) daughter of Ruth and Raymond Fish of Rochester, NY. They had three children Deborah Ann, Denise Mary, and Scott Robert.
Having traveled the world over during his military career, Robert's last official duty assignment was Officer in Charge Coast Guard Recruiting, Green Bay, retiring in May 1966 making Green Bay his permanent residence. Upon retiring from military service, he attended Badger Business College studying Real Estate Law subsequently earning a real estate license and was associated with Russ Demille Realtors. In 1968 he was elected Brown County Alderman/ Supervisor of the 16th District serving 3 terms.
Robert was actively involved in the community. He was President of the Brown County Men's Golf Club; President of the U. S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association-Green Bay Chapter; President of the Great River and Wisconsin Councils of the Federation of Fly Fishers; President of the Wisconsin LST (Landing Ship Tank) Association, (a naval amphibious group of WWII), Korea, and Vietnam veterans; member of Green Bay/Wisconsin Board of Realtors; a member of Hornberg and Classic Anglers Fly Fishers-Green Bay; a member of Brown County Water Study Committee; and a member of the Village of Hobart Sewer and Water Advisory Committee.
Upon his permanent retirement in 1978 Robert and his wife Dorothy enjoyed a hobby farm in Hobart raising fruits, vegetables, beef cattle and trees. They regularly sold their produce at the Green Bay Public market for over fifteen years. Growing-up during the Great Depression, and his WWII experiences of seeing hungry and starving people, especially children, seasonally he made weekly donations of fresh fruits and vegetables to Paul 'S Pantry. Robert often quoted the bible verse, "Whatsoever you do to the least of my people, that you do unto me."
Mother Nature, and all her environs, was his life-long playground. Robert enjoyed gardening, golf, fly-fishing, and fly tying. His fly-fishing pursuits encompassed many of the beautiful trout streams of Wisconsin, as well as the majestic streams of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.Robert stated many times, nothing is more enjoyable than catching a trout on a fly you created and tied. He respected Mother Nature and she rewarded him with a lifetime of enjoyment and pleasure.
Robert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Reeners, Hobart; three children, Deborah (David) Juelich, Denise Koenigs, and Scott (Barbara) Reeners; six grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie), Ryan (Stacy), Corey (Megan), and Adam (Jessica) Juelich, Joshua (Sarah) and Ross (Amy) Koenigs; five great-grandchildren, Ian, Madeline, Nathan, Liam, and Allison; one brother, Herbert Reeners; one sister, Thelma Bechtold; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, and Mary Reeners; three brothers, Bernard Reeners, Richard Reeners and Clarence Reeners; three sisters Eleanor Thompson, Helen Kotwas, and Margaret Schum.
Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:30 PM. Officiating at the service will be a Chaplain with Unity Hospice. Military Honors will be accorded outside the funeral home following services. A chapel service with full military honors and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Robert's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Old Glory Honor Flight, (www.oldgloryhonorflight.org
).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially to Nurse Cindy and Social Worker Haili for all of their help during Robert's illness.