Robert G. Yadro
Robert G. Yadro

Townsend - Robert "Bob" Yadro, age 86, of Townsend, WI went home to Our Father on Friday, October 16, 2020. His parents, Larry Yadro and Lucille (nee Hoff), precede him in death. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosemary (nee Wanner/Neitzer), his brother, Roger Yadro (Kathleen), his four children, Laurie Minkley, Greg Yadro, Lynn Wilke, Lisa Fleming (Edward), and their mother Jean Wilhelm, his stepdaughters, Debra (Gary) Brycki, Denise (Doug) Fischer, and his 9 grandchildren.

Robert was born in Milwaukee on April 18, 1934. He is a graduate of Don Bosco High School. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1957. In 1958, he started work at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District where he worked for 30 years as an electrician. When he retired, he moved to Townsend, WI where he spent his summers and lived in Harlingen, TX in the winter. He will be sadly missed.

Robert will be laid to rest in the presence of his immediate family in Carter, WI

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
