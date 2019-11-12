|
Robert "Bob" Gendron
Green Bay - Robert Gendron, 96, passed away at sunset on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The son of Patrick and Stella (Lavigne) Gendron was born October 14, 1923 in Norway, MI. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Dahn on October 14, 1950. They shared 66 beautiful years together until her death in 2017. Robert served in the United States Navy during WWII serving on the USS Casablanca, USS Solomon, and was chosen to commission the USS Franklin Roosevelt. Robert worked at Green Bay Packaging for 35 years until his retirement and was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Parish.
Robert was supportive, loving, and kind. His smile and laughter were contagious, and he made friends everywhere he went. He shared his love, his gifts, and a helping hand whenever possible. Robert loved to spend time in the woods, especially in the fall to see the trees change color. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan, attending countless games, including the famous "Ice Bowl".
Above all else, Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He made a point to attend as many of his daughter and grandchildren's games, plays, and performances as possible. Robert was an avid woodworker and made beautiful things that will always be cherished.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Barbara Stumpf (Larry McGregor); grandchildren, Sarah Stumpf and Jordan Stumpf (Stephanie); brothers, Gerald (Judy), Patrick, George (Diann), William (Shirley), Ronald (Karen); sisters, Jean Proehl and Rosalind Schultz; sister-in-law, JoAnn Gendron; friend, Bev Goodreau; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his parents; in-laws, Harvey and Victoria Dahn; brothers, Eugene, Donald, Richard; brothers-in-law, Bert Proehl, Leonard Schultz, Harold Dahn; sisters-in-law, Ellen Gendron, Mary Jo Dahn; and his best friend, Donald Goodreau.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Woodside Senior Communities; his special nurse, Brooke; and his Colonial Ave. Neighborhood for their visits and kind thoughts.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019