Robert "Bob" GrignonDe Pere - Robert "Bob" John Grignon, age 74 of De Pere, died in the early morning of October 14, 2020.Family and friends may gather on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr, Ledgeview (De Pere) from 10am until the Memorial Mass at 11:00am with Fr. Michael Ingold officiating. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those who are not able to attend are welcomed to watch the livestream at Cotter Funeral Home Facebook page.A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Green Bay Press Gazette.