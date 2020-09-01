1/1
Robert H. Albers
Robert H. Albers

Chilton - Robert "Bob" Albers, 83, passed away Monday August 31st. He was born April 20, 1937 in De Pere to the late Henry and Minnie (Coenen) Albers.

Bob served in Marine Corp until 1962. He then worked for Proctor and Gamble for 35 years and retired in 1992. Bob enjoyed being active and completed the Boston marathon twice; once at age 53 and once on his 55th birthday. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed riding his bike, playing cribbage and tending to his flower garden. Bob loved vacationing in Florida with his children.

Bob is survived by his 5 children and 5 grandchildren all of Green Bay, son, Donald (Penny) Albers; daughter, Deborah (Kelly) Falish and their son, Brandon; son, Daniel (Connie) Albers and their daughter, Elizabeth; son, Darrin (Tracy)Albers and their daughter, Brooke; daughter, Dianne (John Campbell) Campbell and 2 daughters, Jessica and Hannah. He is further survived by his brother Bernard Albers.

He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Albers, his parents, Sisters: Patricia (in infancy) and Bernice, Brothers and Sister in laws: Andrew (Orilla) and Leo (Beatrice) sister in law Leola Albers. He is also preceded by his former wife, Kathleen Albers.

Visitors may call at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) on Thursday September 10th from 4 pm to 6 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
