Services
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert H. Laird Jr. Obituary
Robert H. Laird Jr.

Charlotte, NC - Robert H. Laird Jr., 56, from Charlotte, NC, passed away on Monday surrounded by family and friends. He was born on May 22, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio. Rob displayed courage while fighting pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Jane Laird from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Robert is survived by his sister, Susan; brother, John; nieces, Amanda and Alaina; nephew, Ben; dog, Spike; and girlfriend, Julie Perkins and her children, Jaclyn and Marc. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For the full obituary, go to www.throbertson.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
