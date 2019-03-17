Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Robert Harold Buss


Two Rivers - Robert (Bob) Harold Buss, age 53, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Bob enjoyed playing music and surrounded himself with all different types of instruments, from drums and guitars, to harmonicas and keyboards. He enjoyed music and found much peace in the sound of a harmonica and a good guitar solo.

Bob had spent time out West through the years, from southern California to Wyoming, and loved sharing his crazy experiences with everyone. He was lucky enough to have been able to snowmobile through the Grand Tetons and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and shared many beautiful pictures with everyone. Bob loved his little sidekick, Elvis, a Yorkshire Terrier. Anywhere Bob went, his trusted companion followed.

He leaves behind his parents, Harold Robert Buss and Judith Ann Buss; sisters, Lisa (Greg) Taisto, Jennifer (Tim) Krueger and Sara (Josh) Ebli; nephews, Brendon Lehman, Drew Taisto and Owen Ebli; niece, Emily Taisto; and many cousins, aunts and friends.

A private service for family was held to honor Bobby on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay.

We love you, Bobby…
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
