|
|
Robert "Bob" Havel
Algoma - Robert (Bob) Havel, 74, Algoma, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 following complications after a long battle with cancer.
He was born May 25, 1944 in Algoma to the late Arthur and Louise (Blahnik) Havel, the youngest of four children.
He grew up on a farm in the Gregorville area, graduated from Casco High School in 1962, and later completed a machining certification from Northeast Technical Institute. Following his graduation, he worked for Olsonite Corporation, formerly known as Plumbers Woodworking, until he was drafted to the United States Army in 1967 where he was stationed in Panama. Upon his honorable discharge in 1969, he returned to Olsonite Corporation until 2003. During that time, he also ran a hobby farm.
On August 21, 1971, he married JoAnn Stoller at St. Mary's Church in Algoma. They raised 4 children. He enjoyed traveling, making several trips out west hunting and visiting relatives in various states. One of his favorite trips was seeing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them at their sporting events and other activities. His real passion was the outdoors where he loved to hunt, spend time in the woods and plant trees on his land. His most recent and last conservation project was the installation of a ten-acre pollinator planting, which we lovingly referred to as "his prairie." For the last two years he worked endlessly conducting management activities; it was his pride and joy. This past August, he hosted a pollinator walk open to the public which was featured on a local news segment.
Bob is survived by his wife JoAnn of 47 years; their children James (Wendy), Casco and their children Gabe and Grace; Jackee (Patrick) Wessel, Luxemburg, and their children Malaki, Sylvia, Grace and Ella; Dr. Rebecca Havel (special friend Adam), Green Bay, and her children Zach and Hayden; Jonathan (Dr. Jennifer) Havel, Wausau, and their children Prentice and Kassandra; brother Jerome (Evelyn) Havel, Sturgeon Bay; sister Joyce LaCrosse, Algoma; mother-in-law, Gen Stoller, Algoma; sisters-in-law Sister Christine Stoller, Manitowoc, Mary (Doc) Ferron, Casco, Jane (Wade) Fletcher, Bend, OR, Kay Griep, Milwaukee, Claire (special friend, Jim), Delafield, Sue Shettleroe, Oro Valley, AZ, Ann DeLeon, Chino Hills, CA, Elizabeth (Josh) Burnim, Fairfield, CT; brothers-in-law Wayne Hafeman, Luxemburg, Dan (Peggy) Stoller, Crown Point, IN, Mark (Pate) Stoller, Florence, KY, David (Jing), Stoller, Bloomfield Hills, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise; father-in-law, William Stoller; sister, Priscilla Hafeman; brother-in-law Dale LaCrosse; nephew, Scott Hafeman; niece, Gena Annoye.
Family and friends may visit at SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Schinderle Ln., Algoma, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2 with a prayer service to follow.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Gautam and his staff at Aurora Oncology department for their compassionate care the past 5 ½ years. We would also like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Kindel and Dr. Shah in the Aurora ICU for their compassion, support and care during his last hours of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be directed to a project in memory of Bob to help support his passion, land conservation.
Express your sympathy, memories or pictures on Bob's Tribute Wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019