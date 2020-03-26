|
|
Robert "Bob" Hess
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" Hess, 89, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1930, in Cumberland, Maryland to Charles and Ruth (Hopcraft) Hess.
Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years. He married Marilyn Rusch and they had four sons. Bob loved to fish, golf and spend time with his family. He and Marilyn were fully dedicated to supporting their son's activities, especially traveling from sport to sport year-round. They also loved time up north at the cabin. After a long battle with cancer, Marilyn passed in 1989.
Years later, Bob met and married Patricia Pliska in 1998. Together they enjoyed ballroom dancing. Both were members of Green Bay Community Church and are currently members at Christ Alone Church. They liked to travel and do projects at the cabin.
Bob was always the life of the party, had a great sense of humor, and was a sweet man that everyone loved. He thoroughly enjoyed time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; four sons, Bob (June) Hess, Kurt (Chris) Hess, Marc (Michelle Kanalos) Hess, and Mike (Kim) Hess; stepchildren, Jenifer (Greg) Wagner, Elizabeth (Doug) Femal, Robert (Maura) Pliska; and Mary (Pete) Prince; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Arthur Hess.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn (Rusch) Hess; a sister, Jane Heflin; and a brother, Charles Hess.
The family has chosen to have a Memorial Service at a later date which will be announced by Blaney Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the caring ICU staff of St. Vincent Hospital who gave their kind and compassionate care to Bob.
Bob always said he was lucky that God brought two amazing wives into his life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020