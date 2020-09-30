Robert "Bob" Horn
De Pere - Robert (Bob) Horn passed from natural causes on Monday Sept. 28, 2020.
"Dean Horn" served as Academic Dean of St. Norbert College from 1978-1996 He made a significant impact on the future trajectory of the college and was a much-loved figure on campus.
A graduate of Premontre High School, Bob went on to receive degrees from the University of Notre Dame (BBA and MA) the University of Wisconsin- Madison (Phd) and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from St. Norbert College. He taught English at Notre Dame, The University of Wisconsin, the College of the Holy Cross and St. Norbert College. He served as President of St. Francis College in ME, Academic Dean at Stonehill College in MA and for 17 years was Academic Dean of St. Norbert College before returning to his first academic love, the classroom in 1996.
Member of the Board at St. Joseph's Academy, Green Bay Rotary Club, and the Green Bay Board of City Planning. Bob enjoyed time spent with his family, fishing in Door County, and golfing with friends.
He is survived by his devoted wife Jean, children Tracy (Horn) Siciliano and Andrew Horn and granddaughter Stella Siciliano (16). He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Bobby.
In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for donations to the Bobby Horn Scholarship Fund at St. Norbert College.
The family is thankful to Heartland Hospice and Allouez Parkside Village for their wonderful care and to all the thoughtful support from neighbors and friends.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church on the St. Norbert College Campus, and burial followed at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere assisted the family with arrangements.
A celebration for Bob will be held in the spring of 2021