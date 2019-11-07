|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Bodart, Jr.
Green Bay - Robert J. "Bob" Bodart, Jr., age 52, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 8, 1967 in Green Bay, son of the late Robert J. Bodart, Sr. and Lois (McClure) Bodart.
Bob graduated from Preble High School. He worked in the optical industry for many years and also worked as a machinist for ACC.
Bob was an avid fisherman and a talented bowler. He also enjoyed shooting pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family.
Robert, Jr. is survived by his children, Brandon and Kelsey (Matt Lundy) Bodart; his mother, Lois Bodart and 4 brothers: Ken (Cindy), John (Kathy), Tom and David Bodart. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Greg.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Parish (710 Baird St., Green Bay), Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 AM. Robert, Jr. will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to a charity of your choosing in Bob's name are appreciated.
Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice as well as St. Vincent 4th Floor staff, especially Melonie (the only nurse he didn't get crabby with.)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019