Robert J. "Bob" Caprario
Ledgeview -
Robert J. "Bob" Caprario, 88, Ledgeview, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1931 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late Albert E. and Theresa (Itz) Caprario. He is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Union College with a mechanical engineering degree. Bob served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. On November 8, 1958 he married the love of his life, Margaret T. Policay in Bayonne, New Jersey. They spent many wonderful years together until her passing in 1997. Bob had a 29 year career with Westinghouse Electric Co.-Lamp Division. Making a move from New Jersey 10 years ago, Bob came to De Pere to be closer to his son, Curt and his family. With his move to Wisconsin came many new friends and hobbies. Bob enjoyed his days with children as a crossing guard at Notre Dame Elementary School. Many Saturday evenings he played his tambourine with a local band and doing karaoke. Bob used his compassionate personality to touch grieving families during the time he was associated with Cotter Funeral Home. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview where he was an usher and also a Knights of Columbus member.
Survivors include his son Curt (Debbie), their sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Mark; sister-in-law, Delores Caprario; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; baby daughter, Renee; brother, Daniel A. Caprario.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2:30pm to 3:45pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Bob at 4:00pm. Full Military Honors will be accorded after mass. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
A special thank you to Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their care and support given to Bob and his family during this journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019