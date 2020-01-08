|
|
Robert J. Cornelius
Oneida - Robert J. Cornelius, 78, of rural De Pere passed away on January 2, 2020. Bob was born on December 24, 1941 to the late Arthur and Sadie Cornelius.
He lived most of his life in the Oneida area except for a few short stints in Florida and Chicago. Bob was also a proud and honorable Air Force Veteran.
Aside from being a good cook, he also enjoyed going to the casino and playing Bingo. Bob was never married but has many nieces and nephews who looked up to "Uncle Bob" and enjoyed spending time with him.
Bob is survived by his brothers and sisters, Betty and Dave Stensloff, Hampshire, IL; Carol and Nathan Smith, De Pere; Wendel and Josephine Cornelius, Oneida; and Arthur and Beth Cornelius, Green Bay.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister Marlene O'Donnell; and niece Linda Nicholas.
Visitation will take place at Oneida United Methodist Church, N6037 County Rd E, Oneida at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 with the Oneida Hymn Singers beginning at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with full Military Honors to follow.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Cornelius family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020