Robert J. Fronsee
Ashwaubenon - Robert J. Fronsee, 85, Ashwaubenon, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Robert was born on July 26, 1934, in Iron Mountain, MI, son of the late Louis and Edna (Cramer) Fronsee. He was a graduate of Iron Mountain High School with the class of 1952. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1953-1957. Robert then earned a Bachelors Degree in Business from St. Norbert College. On June 12, 1954, Robert married Lorraine Dishaw in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Robert was employed as a Field Representative with the Social Security Administration until his retirement in 1992. Bob's passion was his family, but he also enjoyed working with his German Shepards in schutzhund training, and his hobby wood working business "Luke's Country Crafts" with his wife Lorraine.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lorraine Joyce Fronsee (Dishaw); one son, Michael, and three daughters, Mary (Untian) See, Julie (Don) Schnabel, and Kathy (Jay) Steinke; grandchildren Luke (Jerica), Jordan, Leah, John, Sarah, Anne, Brandon, Matt, Carley, Aric, Alana, and his most recent love, his first great grandchild, Blake. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by 4 sisters; Beatrice, Geneva, Shirley, and Elenore, and one brother, Elmer.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay from 3:00 pm until 6:30 pm. Private family services are also being held and Robert will be laid to rest at Ft. Howard Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank his medical caregivers including Dr.'s Kendra Marsh and Brian Burnette, the nursing staff at St.Vincent Hospital, and especially his friend Deb Hammond.
The family would also like to thank neighbors Curt and Charlene for all their help.
