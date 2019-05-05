Robert J. Henderson, age 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center. He was born on January 25, 1959 in Marinette, WI; the son of John and Audrey (Erban) Henderson. Bob graduated from Preble High School and furthered his education at UW-Green Bay receiving a Bachelors in Business Administration. He was a life-long, diehard Packer fan, and attended games frequently. Bob also enjoyed UW-GB basketball and attended the men's and women's games. He was very active in the Republican Party.



Bob is survived by his father, John V., two brothers: John R., and Mike (Shirley) Henderson; four nieces and nephews: Dave Henderson, Lianna (Dominic) Gurule, Megan (Andrew) Yates and their children: Quinn, Cora and Inez; and Brian Henderson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey, and nephew, Jeffrey Henderson.



Private family service will be held and entombment will take place in the Shrine of Good Shepherd Mausoleum.