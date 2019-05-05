Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Henderson


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert J. Henderson Obituary
Robert J. Henderson, age 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center. He was born on January 25, 1959 in Marinette, WI; the son of John and Audrey (Erban) Henderson. Bob graduated from Preble High School and furthered his education at UW-Green Bay receiving a Bachelors in Business Administration. He was a life-long, diehard Packer fan, and attended games frequently. Bob also enjoyed UW-GB basketball and attended the men's and women's games. He was very active in the Republican Party.

Bob is survived by his father, John V., two brothers: John R., and Mike (Shirley) Henderson; four nieces and nephews: Dave Henderson, Lianna (Dominic) Gurule, Megan (Andrew) Yates and their children: Quinn, Cora and Inez; and Brian Henderson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey, and nephew, Jeffrey Henderson.

Private family service will be held and entombment will take place in the Shrine of Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To Leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now