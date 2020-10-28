Robert J. KlimczykPound - Robert "Bob/Bobby" J. Klimczyk, 66, of Pound, WI, died Monday October 26th, 2020 peacefully at home with family. He was born March 7, 1954 to Emil and Bernice (Compton) Klimczyk.Bob worked at Robinson Heating and Cooling for many years and enjoyed staying busy building things and spending time with family and friends. He liked playing pool, ice fishing, his travels to Belize and across the US and rides on his pontoon boat. Bob attended countless concerts, music festivals and hosted decades of legendary "Bob's Fun Tours" parties.He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Klimczyk, his daughter, Nicole Klimczyk-Larsen and other family and close friends.He is survived by his son, Brian Klimczyk and daughter in law Allie Hoffman; a son in law Harley Larsen; siblings: Nancy Henley, Russell Klimczyk, Thomas Klimczyk and Mary (Lisa Lorenz) Klimczyk; ex wife Nancy VandenHeuvel; grandchildren: Tristen Brown, Kyra and Gabriel Klimczyk along with many other relatives and his large extended family of friends.There will be no funeral services per Bob's wishes, instead a celebration of life will be announced at a later time.The family of Robert wishes to extend a special thank you to friends Tammy Valenta and Amy Kroll, Carol and Jerry, Peggy and Steve, Dan and Jules, Amanda Marquardt, cousin Brad and Sue Bessert and Heartland Hospice for their continued support.