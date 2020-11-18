Robert "Rob" J. LaPlantOconto - Robert "Rob" John LaPlant, age 48 of Oconto, passed away due to medical complications on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home. Rob was born on March 22, 1972 to John Robert and Sheila (Martell) LaPlant in Green Bay.Rob studied for a few years in the local Green Bay schools and ended up graduating from Pembine High School after the family relocated there. After graduating, Rob worked for several years as a transportation planner for Schneider Trucking until becoming disabled from a stroke. Rob enjoyed camping and absolutely loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.Rob is survived by his sister, Sara (John) Process of Green Bay; brother, Todd (Misty) LaPlant of Royalton; nieces, Samantha and Alyssa LaPlant; nephews, James, John Jr. and Joshua Process; several aunts and uncles; and special family friend, Raymond DeRousha. He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Cecilia Process.A funeral service for Rob will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Malcore Funeral Homes (East) with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Face masks will be required and the family asks that social distancing be observed.