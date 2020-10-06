Robert J. (Bob) Linskens
Howard - Robert J. (Bob) Linskens, age 92, entered eternal rest with Jesus on 10/05/20. He was the Faithful Husband to Ann Louise for 35 years, the Father of Three Daughters and One Son: Nancy and Jon Hagens, Beverly and Terry Zabel, Shirley and Mike Clinebell and Steve Linskens. Grandfather to Two Grandsons: Kevin and Scott (Katie) Clinebell. The Oldest Brother to three Brothers: James (Jim) Linskens, Jack (Carol) Linskens and Bill Linskens. The Oldest Son of Joseph and Rita Linskens, but most important: Only by God's Grace a Child of God. He was Born in August 1928 and Born-Again 9/10/1983 when he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Bob passed from this temporary life to Eternal Life in the presence of Jesus in paradise according to God's Word and his Super-Natural 'Relationship' as a Born-Again Believer in Jesus Christ. Bob was a Chartered Member and Worshipped the Lord God at Graceway Fellowship, a Southern Baptist Church.
Bob was a positive person who shined with a positive attitude. He loved life and his Family, and his Love to Everyone was unconditional. He is remembered as a beautiful man with a personality that sparkled and a smile that would make you smile. He grew up and attended schools in De Pere, WI. From early in his life and forward he was always a hard worker and proactive in everything he did. He started out working during summers from school in his parents and his grandmother's gardens. He did Farm work, drove truck and mill work before starting as the First Warehouse Man hired back in the 1950's by A.J. Schneider, the Founder of Schneider National. After A J died the warehouse business was sold and Bob retired from Leicht Transfer & Storage Company after a total of thirty-two years. After retiring from Warehousing, he worked for almost Fifteen years at Fox Valley Auto Auction driving Truck and cars. His final retirement was at age Seventy-Five.
Bob was hearing impaired from Birth, but it Never stopped him from being totally outgoing and a Happy Joyful person. In 2001 he was the Third Person in the U.S. to be implanted with Bilateral Cochlear Implants. In the ensuing years and until his death he experienced the best hearing of this life with achieving 80% hearing in a quiet environment.
Survivors include his Loving Wife Ann, Children, Grandchildren, a Brother, a Sister-in-Law and by an extended family of Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other relatives, and Friends. Bob was preceded in Death by his parents and his Brothers Jack and Bill.
A visitation for Bob's family and close friends will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at GRACEWAY FELLOWSHIP, 1750 Dousman Street. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 pm with Rev. Rick Schulze officiating. Those in attendance must wear a face mask. Come prepared to Praise the Lord, to exult God's glory in Song, Worship the Lord with God's Word with those who have God's gift of Eternal Life as Born-Again Believers.
Entombment will be at Fort Howard Mausoleum in Green Bay WI. The family has entrusted BLANEY FUNERAL HOME with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Bob's Family would like to Thank the Staff at HSHS St Mary's, HSHS St Vincent and his Family Doctor Dr. Mitchell Lind. A Very Special Thank You to the amazing Unity Hospice team making it possible for Bob to enjoy his final days being comfortable and loved at home.