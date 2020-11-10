Robert J. Mainczyk
Lakewood - Robert J. Mainczyk passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, in Lakewood, WI. Robert was born on October 18, 1939 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Charles and Lena (Hecht) Mainczyk.
On July 18, 1959 he married Barbara (O'Boyle) Mainczyk in Chicago, IL. Together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage, while raising four children.
Bob was very proud of this family and loved them all dearly. He worked for 37 years at Illinois Bell as a Cable Splicer.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara "Toots" and their four children. Deborah (David) Smith, Catherine (Michael) Vande Hei, Daniel (Jeanne) Mainczyk, Mary Frances (William) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. His sibling are the late Rita (the late Jay) Guthrie, Frank (Barbara) Mainczyk, Theresa (the late Larry) Cobban, Rose (Daniel) Nendza.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the caregivers, family and friends that have helped in their time of need.