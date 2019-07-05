|
|
Robert J. Nimmer
New Franken - Robert J. Nimmer passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 67. Born June 13, 1952 in Two Rivers, WI, he spent the majority of his years growing up in Luxemburg, WI where he worked as a young man for Farm Building and Supply, the company started by his father Glenn. In 1973-74, Robert served in the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman, stationed at Camp Samae San in Thailand. In 1977, he started Forest Construction Company along with his brothers and met his future wife, Diana M. Nimmer, whom he later married in 1979. Robert and Diana have been best friends for 42 years, and July 14 celebrates their 40th wedding anniversary. Robert was a man with vision and a passion for life. He was a man of integrity and full of joy, with deep compassion for others. He loved fly fishing, hunting, and being in God's great outdoors. More than anything else, though, he loved God, his family, and his county, with Jesus being the center of his life. Robert's wish was for us to remember how he "Pointed us to Jesus".
Robert is survived by his wife, Diana; mother, Marcella; sons, Aaron, Christian, and Joshua; daughter, Bethany; brothers Andrew, Gary, Ted, John, Greg, and Joe; sisters Lucy and Lori; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn; brother, Bill; and father and mother-in-law, John and Evelyn Harrington.
The visitation is at Jacob's Well Church, 3340 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, on Sunday, July 14, from 1 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3 PM.
In Robert's honor, a memorial fund has been established to help a poor girl in Mexico, where Robert received amazing care, with 100% of the funds being used to continue her much needed successful cancer treatments.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019