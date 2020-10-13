1/1
Robert J. Puyleart
1949 - 2020
Robert J. Puyleart

Luxemburg - Robert "Bob" Puyleart, 71, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020. He was born on Aug. 28, 1949, son of the late Robert and Edna (Van Duyse) Puyleart.

Bob graduated from Preble High School in 1967. On Feb. 6, 1971, he married Janice Wiltzius. Bob served in the Vietnam War in 1970. He worked at Hurlbutt, Pauly Cheese and currently with Green Bay Plastic since Nov. of 1988. Bob loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards, football, camping, golfing and being with friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Rob Puyleart (special friend, Mariann Bolen) and Tamie (Jamie) Kiser; grandchildren, Austin Puyleart (fiance, Brooke Vassallo), Kalyn Puyleart and Cole Jordan; siblings, Sandra Zak, Rodger (Bridget) Puyleart , Sheryl (Mike) Stein, Ryan (Patrice) Puyleart and Ronald Puyleart; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Schott.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by siblings, Randall Puyleart and Susan Schott; brother-in-law, John Zak; and parents-in-law, Pete and Leila Wiltzius.

In consideration of the current COVID 19 surge a private service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
