Robert J. Puyleart
Luxemburg - Robert "Bob" Puyleart, 71, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020. He was born on Aug. 28, 1949, son of the late Robert and Edna (Van Duyse) Puyleart.
Bob graduated from Preble High School in 1967. On Feb. 6, 1971, he married Janice Wiltzius. Bob served in the Vietnam War in 1970. He worked at Hurlbutt, Pauly Cheese and currently with Green Bay Plastic since Nov. of 1988. Bob loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards, football, camping, golfing and being with friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Rob Puyleart (special friend, Mariann Bolen) and Tamie (Jamie) Kiser; grandchildren, Austin Puyleart (fiance, Brooke Vassallo), Kalyn Puyleart and Cole Jordan; siblings, Sandra Zak, Rodger (Bridget) Puyleart , Sheryl (Mike) Stein, Ryan (Patrice) Puyleart and Ronald Puyleart; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Schott.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by siblings, Randall Puyleart and Susan Schott; brother-in-law, John Zak; and parents-in-law, Pete and Leila Wiltzius.
In consideration of the current COVID 19 surge a private service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
