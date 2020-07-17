Robert J. (Bob) Quade
Little Suamico - Robert J (Bob) Quade, 73, gently left this earth and went to his heavenly reward on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Bob was born on December 20, 1946 to the late Robert (Bud) S and Kathleen (Caddy) (Cunningham) Quade.
On August 26, 1972 he was united in marriage to Marcia M Portier at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena, WI by Rev Henry Bedessen and Rev Bruno Frigo.
He attended Gillett Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1965. Bob was a member of the undefeated 1963 M&O Conference Football Champions. He played center and defensive tackle, making all conference as a junior. After graduating high school, Bob attended UW Oshkosh and NTWC, where he received an Associate's Degree in Accounting.
Bob was a very devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family very much.
He and Marcia spent 47 memorable years together raising their family and sharing their life.
Bob will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone near him. He was friend of many and would be there for anyone that needed a helping hand.
He was very proud of Rob and Nicole's accomplishments, especially their work ethic.
Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren, never missing their concerts, school functions or sporting events.
Following his retirement, Bob enjoyed spending time at "Mosquito Meadow", our family cottage in Suring, WI where he enjoyed making firewood, walking the woods or riding UTV on the trails.
Bob was an enthusiastic lawnmower, volunteering his service at St John's Catholic Church and Sunshine Child Care Center in Gillett, WI for many years. As a member of St John's he was a parish council member actively involved in finance, building projects and grounds maintenance. He volunteered his time to the Bishop's Appeal committees and St John's Homeless Shelter. Bob felt he was so very blessed that he would pass it on.
In recent years Bob became a big fan of Let Me Be Frank productions, becoming a season ticket holder. Even during his most difficult days he never wanted to miss a show.
Bob started his professional truck driving career at the Friday Canning Company of Gillett, WI. From there he went to Frigo Cheese in Lena, WI where he met the love of his life, Marcia. In 1975 he left truck driving to own and operate Quade Oil Company, with his wife Marcia, in Gillett until 1979 when he was hired by Fort Howard Paper Company as a fleet truck driver. Then in 1999 Bob transferred into the mill where he worked as a papermaker until his retirement in 2011.
Bob will be deeply missed by his wife Marcia, two children, Robert (Rob) P (Mandy) Quade, Suamico, WI and Nicole (Tim) Johnson, Suring, WI, and the furry love of his life Chole, his precious Labradoodle. Three grandchildren, Riley Rae, Robert Tyler (Ty) and Finn Kenneth Quade. A sister, Susan (Larry) Tienor, Eau Claire, WI and brother, Joe Quade, Oconto Falls, WI, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Caddy, his brothers Mark and John, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Ty Portier.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held at Ss. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
Our family would like to thank Bellin Cardiology, Dr Hartig of BellinHealth, Bellin Home Health, Aurora GI, St Luke's Hospital, Unity Hospice and Grandcare Nursing for their compassion and care given to Bob.
Marcia would like to thank their friends and family for all their prayers and support during this difficult time.
Most of all, Marcia would like to thank her daughter-in-law, Mandy Quade, for being her rock on this three year journey with Bob.