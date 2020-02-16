|
|
Robert J. VanKauwenberg
Allouez - Robert J. (Bob) VanKauwenberg, age 89, died on February 15, 2020. Before he retired he was an assistant superintendent at Green Bay Packaging-Mill Division. He was an avid golfer, trap shooter and the ultimate do it yourself guy.
He is survived by his wife for 58 years Ellie, sons Mike (Diane), Mark, Craig (Amy) and daughter Susan Hanaman; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edna VanKauwenbergh, daughter Mary Ellen Falish; sisters: Elaine Mayer and Mary Lou (Ed) Piantek, brother Harold (Gladys) VanKauwenbergh.
Per Bob's wishes a private memorial will be held. Please remember him in your prayers.
Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Julie at Home Instead and Shannon, Abby and staff at Aurora for their care and kindness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020