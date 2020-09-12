1/
Robert James "Bob" Oleksy Sr.
Robert James "Bob" Oleksy, Sr.

Green Bay - Robert James "Bob" Oleksy, Sr., 83, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home. He was born November 15, 1936, in Green Bay to the late Julius and Lillian (Allen) Oleksy.

Bob was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Class of 1954. He attended St. Norbert College and MSOE for a brief time to study engineering. On August 16, 1958, Bob married Jean Ellen Lloyd at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. While raising a family in Town of De Pere, he started working at Moore Business Forms. There he worked as a machine operator, machine repairman, and in the engineering department for over forty years until his retirement. Bob could repair and rebuild anything he got his hands on. This included his house, tools, equipment, cars, and anything his friends and neighbors brought him to fix. He loved nature and travel and often camped up north with his entire family. Bob's priority was his family, and he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Amy (James) Novak, Andrew Oleksy and Debb Schaubs, John (Kristin) Oleksy, Paul Oleksy and Sumedha Ghate; his seven grandchildren, Madeline, Lewis, Robert, Mark, Eric, Manali, and Anjali; a brother, Major General William (Carol) O'Leksy; a sister, Mary Ann Oleksy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Oleksy, Jr.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Proko-Wall Funeral Home for Sharing of Memories to be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

Bob's family offers special thanks to Unity Hospice, caregivers, friends, family, and neighbors who were so supportive and helpful to Bob and Jean through these last few years.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
