Robert (Bob the Barber) John Brien
GREEN BAY - It is with a heavy heart and great sorrow to inform you that Bob has passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2019 at age 90. He was born on June 24, 1929, in Green Bay to Beulah and Homer Brien. He was the youngest of five children: Delores, Eleanor (Elly), Beatrice and Homer Jr. Bob grew up in Green Bay where he attended Ss Peter and Paul School and Green Bay East High School. He would go on to join the US Navy in 1946, serving as a gunner on the battleship USS New Jersey and was honorably discharged.
Once back in Green Bay, Bob met the love of his life, Jean Gunn. He and Jean married in 1950 and had two children, Roberta (Bobbie) in 1951 and Edward (Ed) in 1953. This was also the time that Bob began working as a barber where he served the Green Bay and Allouez communities for over 65 years. Bob became a grandfather in 1970 and really enjoyed spending time with the three he went on to have: John, Casey, and Kelley. When he wasn't working, he would spend his time hunting, fishing, shooting and appraising guns, traveling, and spending quality time with his family. His marriage with Jean spanned over six decades but ended due to her failing health in 2006.
Along with Jean, Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and brothers-in-law Dolores and Paul Harper, Eleanor and John Dietzler, Beatrice and Don Vandertie; his brother and sister-in-law Homer (Sonny) and Evelyn Brien, his daughter and son-in-law Bobbie Brien and Bob Westerman, his daughter-in-law Gayle Brien (Bardwell), and his grandson John Westerman.
He is survived by his son Ed and special friend Patti Pervis, son-in-law Gary (Cathy) Augustine, grandchildren Casey Brien (fiance Laurissa Christianson) and Kelley Brien, and many nieces and nephews.
For those of you that knew him well, you will remember him for his big heart, his untiring passion for his business, Brien's Allouez Barber Shop, his loyalty to his friends, and his unconditional love for his family. He was a great man, friend, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather.
A celebration of his life for visitation will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr. Green Bay, WI 54301 on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 9:30 am - 10:45 am. Mass will follow at 11:00 am, also at Resurrection Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you to the management and caregivers at Patient Pines Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice for the loving care that Bob received.
We are very sad for his loss and he will be missed and remembered always.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020