Robert John Maples, Sr.
Sturgeon Bay - Robert John Maples, Sr., was born to John Arnold Maples and Cecelia Mary (Kosak) Maples in Sturgeon Bay on January 30, 1931, and as of Friday evening, July 31,2020, is now, on his everlasting journey with his most beloved wife, Esther.
Survived by two children, Robert (Mary) Maples, Jr. of Lisbon and Sharon Matthews of Rockford, IL; four grandchildren, John (Erin) and Thomas (Samantha), and Melissa and Ashley; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Max; brother, Tim (Brigitta) Maples of Virginia; other relatives; caregivers and dear friends, Jody (Randy) Huggett of Sturgeon Bay; and other friends survive.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther; two sisters, Anita (Ralph) Anschutz and Sara (Leonard) Sladkey; and other relatives.
Mass of Christian Burial - 11a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 110 N. 5th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Visitation beginning at 10a.m. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery beside his wife, Esther, with Military Honors.
Those attending the visitation and/or Mass are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View full obituary tribute pagea at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
.
BOB's PARTING WISH
REMEMBER...That I am happy now
I…AM… HOME…WITH ESTHER!