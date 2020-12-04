1/1
Robert Joseph Dessart
1953 - 2020
Robert Joseph Dessart

Green Bay - We lost Bob unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 from complications from COVID and lung cancer. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home.

Bob, 67, was born March 31, 1953 in Green Bay to Robert H. and Theresa Dessart (Edelbeck). He graduated from St. Agnes, Southwest and NWTC earning an AS in Accounting. He attended several years of college at River Falls. Bob worked for as a Produce Manager at local grocery stores and the last 10 years, before he retired in 2018, he was an Engraver.

Bob was a music fan and loved to attend festivals. He was a lifelong fan of the Packers and Brewers, never missing a game with his dad. He will be lovingly remembered as very social, with a quick wit and sense of humor who enjoyed a good party and talking with friends. He will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors are Father, Robert H. Dessart, brothers, Pete, Tom (Virginia) and sisters, Donna, Pattie (Dave Vandelangenberg), Debbie Beaudry (Danny), Lisa Duffy (Bob) and Liz Degroot (Kelly) as well as nieces and nephews Joe, Jeri, Courtney, Madison, Abby, Tyler, Danielle, Lee, DJ, Charity, Katie, Gwen, Noah and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his mother Theresa, nephew, Peter, sister-in-law, Brenda and nieces, Amy and Amanda and Charles Jr.

Bob's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at St. Mary's and St. Vincent's Hospital and home health care, for their care and commitment for Bob over the past month.

At this time the family has requested that there not be a funeral. Your prayers are requested for the happy return of his soul to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated. Online condolences can be left on simplycremationgb.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
