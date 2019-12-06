Services
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Leesburg, FL
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Nicolet Memorial Gardens
Green Bay, WI
1925 - 2019
Leesburg,FL - Robert Julius Felton (1925-2019) went to our Dear Lord in heaven on November 23, 2019 in Leesburg, Florida of natural causes. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth (Darling) of 69 years. He is survived by his three children, Thomas (Linda), Ann Darling (Don Brecker) and Jane Florence (Dave), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Robert loved his family and was a loving, kind and peaceful man with a positive outlook for the future. He was a devout Christian and lived the Christian life of sharing the Lord with others. He loved art & photography (always had a camera in his pocket) and making cherry wine from Wisconsin Sturgeon Bay cherries. He was a WWII Army Veteran and served in the European & Pacific Theaters and was a Bronze Star Recipient. Robert was born in Appleton, Wisconsin to Walter and Elsie (Bero) Felton. He had an older sister Grace and a younger brother Jim who also preceded him in death. He moved to Green Bay after his Military Service where he met and married Ruth. He spent 67 years of making his home in Green Bay before moving to Florida to be near his son Thomas in 2015. Always a Packer Fan, he will be remembered as being a very special person and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

There will be a service for both Robert and Ruth at First Baptist Church in Leesburg, FL on Saturday December 14th, 2019 at 4:00 PM. There will also be a service for both Robert and Ruth on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 914 West Main Street, Leesburg, Fl. (352)787-5511. For more information, please visit the online obituary at www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
