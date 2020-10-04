Bob was a hard worker, a true gentleman, and a wonderful husband to our sister Lori. They made a great team for 37 years.



Of all the memories we have of Bob, two stand out: 1. We will never forget the day he offered us rides in the Stubborn Dutchman in Red Wing, MN. Bob was so proud of his “baby” and justifiably so. He did a great job on that plane. The open cockpit was such a thrill. 2. Around 2010, we were fortunate enough to take a trip to Italy. While in Milan, we walked around the roof of the Duomo, their fabulous church. Soon after returning to the States, we were visiting with Bob and discussed our trip. He explained in great detail the architecture of the Duomo, the framework, and how it was constructed. His engineering knowledge showing through, describing a building he had never seen, as though he was there yesterday. Very impressive.



We always enjoyed talking to Bob on family visits, he will be missed.

Mike & Nancy Anderson

