Robert "Bob" Kitslaar
1956 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Kitslaar

Luxemburg - Robert "Bob" F. Kitslaar, 64, Luxemburg, passed away Saturday morning, September 26, 2020 at home. He was born on January 6, 1956 in Green Bay, WI to the late Francis Sr. and Ann (Reinhart) Kitslaar. He attended St. Matthew Grade School and graduated from Abbot Pennings High School in 1974. Bob received a degree in architectural design from Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute in 1976. Following graduation Bob joined his father and brother Chuck, at Kitslaar Inc., the family businesses. Together they painted/decorated many churches, business and homes in Wisconsin and Michigan. On September 24, 1983, Bob married Laurel E. Anderson at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Iron Mountain MI.

Bob was an avid pilot and very active in EAA. He loved flying his Stearman, The Stubborn Dutchman, which he meticulously restored. He was also there to help repair/restore the airplanes of many others.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lori; five siblings: Ann Pringle, Charles Kitslaar (Mary Thomas), Judy Barlow (Gary Bugalski), Mike Kitslaar and Francis Kitslaar Jr.; brothers/sisters in law, Mike (Nancy) Anderson and Dave (Sandy) Anderson; nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Cheyanne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Katie; Lori's parents, Don and Ruth Anderson.

As a precaution to the Covid-19 virus, a private family gathering will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg. www.mcmahonfh.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
October 3, 2020
Bob was a hard worker, a true gentleman, and a wonderful husband to our sister Lori. They made a great team for 37 years.

Of all the memories we have of Bob, two stand out: 1. We will never forget the day he offered us rides in the Stubborn Dutchman in Red Wing, MN. Bob was so proud of his “baby” and justifiably so. He did a great job on that plane. The open cockpit was such a thrill. 2. Around 2010, we were fortunate enough to take a trip to Italy. While in Milan, we walked around the roof of the Duomo, their fabulous church. Soon after returning to the States, we were visiting with Bob and discussed our trip. He explained in great detail the architecture of the Duomo, the framework, and how it was constructed. His engineering knowledge showing through, describing a building he had never seen, as though he was there yesterday. Very impressive.

We always enjoyed talking to Bob on family visits, he will be missed.
Mike & Nancy Anderson
Family
