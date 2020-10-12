1/1
Robert "Bob" Kozlovsky
Robert "Bob" Kozlovsky

Wrightstown - Robert "Bob" Kozlovsky left the life he knew on earth and made his way to heaven, leaving behind his devoted, loving wife, Margaret of 69 years, all 12 of his children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Bob had numerous friends through all his dealings with the farming community. He was a Surge dealer who would answer service calls whether he was in the middle of dinner or on Christmas Day. He always enjoyed helping people. Bob played in several golf leagues well into his 80's. He also looked forward to playing cribbage with anyone who would stop by and have time for a game. A visit from Tom always meant hours of playing cribbage. Another cribbage favorite opponent was his grandson Alex who played 44 games in one day! Another card game was sheepshead. The usual weekend game included Bob, Margaret and up to six of the kids. Bob usually had everyone's points counted before they could count their own. He was as "sharp as a tack" right to the end.

Faith was important to Bob. He belonged to St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown and was on several committees: finance, Parish Council, usher, communion distributor, and Men's Choir. After the Martha Choir and Men's Choir combined, it was known as the Funeral Choir. He sang along with Margaret and two daughters for funerals. When one of Bob's favorites got to the chorus, he would belt out "Then sings my soul. My Savior God to thee, How Great Thou Art Great Thou Art!'

Preceding Bob in death were his parents James and Ella Kozlovsky, in laws, Victor and Christine Ausloos, brothers-in-law Cletus, Orin, and Victor Ausloos Jr., Albert Thompson, Don Johnson, a grandchild, three great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Surviving Bob is his loving, always caring wife of 69 years, Margaret, and their children; Marcelline (Tony) Cerato, Marlene (Paul) Schneider, Bonita (Samuel) Welsch, Maggie Eisenman, Christine (William) Ehnerd, Daniel (Renee) Kozlovsky, Joseph (Desiree) Kozlovsky, Theresa (Mark) Farrell, Thomas (Nancy) Kozlovsky, Timothy (Eileen) Kozlovsky, Sarah (Ron) Evers, and Mary (Adam) Sowatzka. All of Bob's grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss the joy he brought to their lives during his 95 years on earth. Also left behind are Bob's two sisters, Helen Thompson and Bernice Johnson and brothers in law; Elton, Lyle, Otis, Arliss and Joseph Ausloos.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St Clare Parish - St Paul Site, 437 Main St Wrightstown, beginning at 9:00am until 10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. The family respectfully requires social distancing and masks wearing be exercised.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Clare's Hospital, Oconto Falls and Unity Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Bob.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
