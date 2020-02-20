|
Robert 'Bob' L. Barrette
Suamico - Robert "Bob" L. Barrette, 81, Suamico, died Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on July 3, 1938 in Green Bay, the son of the late LeRoy and Rose (Borlee) Barrette. He was a graduate of Premontre High School with the class of 1957. Bob enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1957 and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1963. On June 11, 1960, he married Sally Ann Connelly at St. Jude Catholic Church, Green Bay. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2011. Bob was employed as a supervisor with Green Bay Packaging for 42 years until his retirement. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing at the cottage in Wausaukee, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He is survived by three daughters and two sons, Debra Barrette, Steve (Kris) Barrette, Bonnie (Kevin) Derks, Jeff Barrette, and Terri (Trever) Perry; nine grandchildren, Jason Derks, Tyler Fashun, Victoria Zellner, Xavior Barrette, Hannah Barrette, Ryan Barrette, Adin Barrette, Brooklyn Barrette, and Elisabeth Barrette; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Mertens; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Rose Barrette; his wife, Sally Ann Barrette; one daughter, Kim Barrette; his sister, Karen Geurts; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leslie and Lorreta Connelly.
Visitation for Bob will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, February 25, from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road, with the Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Bob's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020