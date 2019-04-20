|
|
Robert L. Beirl
Green Bay - Robert L. Beirl, 84, died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 18, 2019. He was born in Luxemburg on August 23, 1934, to George and Dorothy (Stahl) Beirl.
After graduating from Luxemburg High School in 1952, Bob worked at Sturgeon Bay Shipbuilding and then served in the U. S. Army from 1957-1959, completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Hood Texas, and subsequently being stationed in Germany as a Private in the 4th Armored Division. Upon completion of service, Bob returned to Green Bay where he worked at Schreiber Foods for more than 35 until his retirement in 1995.
Bob married Judy Weininger on April 30, 1960. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2017. They raised their family in Green Bay, and throughout their nearly 60 years of marriage they shared many fond moments amongst friends throughout the community. Together, the Beirl family spent many weekends camping and fishing throughout Wisconsin until purchasing a cottage on Boot Lake, which they owned for 40 years.
Bob and Judy were active members of St. Philip Church where Bob often ushered at Sunday morning masses. They shared a joy for traveling and toured the world with St. Philip Tours, which Judy established and managed.
Bob is survived by his five children, Lori Beirl, Steve (Nancy) Beirl, Sue (Dale) Kassner, Mark Beirl, Julie (Dean) Dallmann; six grandchildren, Ashlee (Kyle) Resch, Lyndsee (Jake) Elm, Marcus and Christopher Beirl, Cody and Sean Dallmann; three great grandchildren, Nolan Beirl, Aubree Elm and Lucas Resch.
Bob was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janet (Nellis); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Regina Weininger.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at the church, with Rev. Larry Canavera and Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be made to the Beirl Family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Bob and his family would like to send a special thank you to Rev. Larry Canavera and Sr. Helen Keyzer for their spiritual guidance, friendship and constant support throughout the years. Thank you also to the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their compassionate care, his kind and ever so helpful neighbors, postal carrier extraordinaire "Dewey" Quick, and his caregiver Marianne Pettey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019