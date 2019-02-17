Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert L. Melotte


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Melotte Obituary
Robert L. Melotte

Milwaukee - Robert L. Melotte, 78, Milwaukee, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Milwaukee. He was born March 9, 1940 in Green Bay to Winfred and Gwendolyn (Schulkoski) Melotte, Sr.

Robert served his country with the U.S. Army enlisting in 1966 and then again served in the U.S. Army on active duty in 1975.

Robert is survived by his sisters: Connie Wagner-Younger and Joanne (Darryl) Jacques; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Cletus, Norman, Adolph E., John, and Winfred Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 N. Tenth St. De Pere. Full Military Funeral Honors will follow at 7:00 PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
