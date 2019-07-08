|
Robert L. Pagel
Black Creek - Robert L. Pagel, 86, of Black Creek, formerly of Fence, Wisc., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Appleton, Wisc.
He was born on January 23, 1933, in Green Bay, Wisc., son of the late Lester and Viola (Reis) Pagel. Bob graduated from Laona High School, Class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. Bob married Shirley M. Zirbel on August 25, 1955. They resided in Newald, Popple River, Laona, Green Bay, and Black Creek, before moving to Fence in 1996. Bob started his career as a meat cutter before owning and operating Pagel's Superette in Black Creek in 1971. During his time in Black Creek he served as the Village President, was a proud member of the Lions Club and also a member of the Armstrong-Goodman VFW.
He enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and woodworking in Fence, Wis., which he referred to as God's Country. Bob especially enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley, one son Robert (Heather) Pagel, Appleton; two daughters Pamela (Paul) Batte, Fence, and SharRee (Robert) Gritt, Black Creek; one brother Wayne (Gerry) Pagel, Howard; one sister Sandy (Jerry) Klukow, Clearwater, Fla.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Zirbel, Pat (Roger) Oldenburg, Nancy Pagel, and Dick (Jan) Zirbel; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Brenda) Batte, Angela (Lance) Wilkinson, BethAnn (Dan) Riesenweber, Amanda (Ryan) Riehl, Stefanie (Kurt) Zuleger, Sarah (Tom) Curry, Natalie Payette and Alexis Payette; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Gary; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Zirbel, Gerald (Phyllis) Zirbel, Carol Cunningham; and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Adaline Zirbel.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fence Town Hall, Fence, Wis.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Bob's memory.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Bob's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich., to honor Bob's legacy of life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019