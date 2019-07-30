|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Schmoll
Larrabee - Robert "Bob" L. Schmoll, age 92 of the Township of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday morning, July 29, 2019.
Robert Leo Schmoll was born on July 13, 1927 in the Township of Freedom, Forest County as the son of the late Leo and Fern (Hartman) Schmoll. He graduated from Wabeno High School in 1945 and enlisted to serve his country in the United States Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy, Bob was united in marriage to Faye Shampo. The couple lived near Wabeno where Bob helped his father with the family farm for a few years prior to moving to Wausau and later Clintonville in 1958. Bob worked for the USDA as a Livestock Inspector until his retirement. He was a faithful member at St. Martin Lutheran Church for many years where he served as an usher and enjoyed pitching on the church softball team. Bob was also active with the Clintonville American Legion Post #63 where he enjoyed volunteering during the legion's baseball tournament and was a longtime volunteer helping perform military graveside honors for his fellow veterans. Bob enjoyed both camping and hunting trips with his family and was a huge sports fan; rarely missing any of his kids or grandkids sporting events. He proudly parked cars for the Green Bay Packer games at Lambeau Field for over 20 years and looked forward to watching Wisconsin Badger games with his sons. Bob was people person and enjoyed being around his friends and family.
Robert is survived by his wife Faye. Sons: Bob, Ronald L. (Kathy), Randy (Lori), and Richard Schmoll. Grandchildren: Robert (Tina) Schmoll, Jeremy (Lisa) Schmoll, Ron "Stud" Schmoll, Jr., Travis Schmoll, and Brittany (John) Simonson. Great-Grandchildren: Lilli & Lane Schmoll and Jordy Simonson. Sister: Lois Glasl Sister-in-law: Shirley Shampo. Also numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, infant daughter Shelly Jean, a brother Roger Schmoll, sister Marvel (John) Harter, a brother-in-law Phil Glasl, and also nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Robert's funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Christian Burg officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville with military graveside honors conducted by members of the Clintonville American Legion Post #63, VFW Post #664, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #63. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by his family. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Robert's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice as well as Rev. Burg for the care and support he received during his illness. You all were wonderful.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019