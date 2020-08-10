1/1
Robert L. Tippins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Tippins, Jr.

Green Bay - Robert L. Tippins, Jr. 52, Green Bay, passed away early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at Bellin Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on May 8, 1968 in South Carolina, son of the late Robert, Sr., and Geneva (Singleton) Tippins. Robert graduated from High School in 1986. He enlisted in the US Navy serving from 1990 until 1994. On February 29, 1992 Robert married Tina Teske in San Diego, CA. He was employed at Georgia Pacific for 26 years as a papermaker. Robert enjoyed grilling steaks, camping, fishing, and crabbing down south in Charleston. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Robert loved to make people happy, and always put the needs of others above himself.

Robert is survived by his wife, Tina Tippins,; their two children, Felicia (fiancé Lamarr) Tippins, Marcus Tippins, all of Green Bay; three brothers, Glen Tippins, Tyrone (Patricia) Tippins, Chris Singleton; one sister, Karen Cacho; mother-in-law, Cheryl Teske; one sister-in-law, Tracy (Carlos) Alfonso; one brother-in-law, Timothy (Sarah Kroll) Teske; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr., and Geneva Tippins; one sister, Sharon Singleton; father-in-law, Jeffrey Teske; one brother-in-law, Noel Cacho and one sister-in-law, Kim Tippins.

A Celebration of Roberts life will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Green Bay on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Celebration will continue Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Cremation has occurred, and Robert will be laid to rest at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Robert's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved