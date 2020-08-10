Robert L. Tippins, Jr.
Green Bay - Robert L. Tippins, Jr. 52, Green Bay, passed away early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at Bellin Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on May 8, 1968 in South Carolina, son of the late Robert, Sr., and Geneva (Singleton) Tippins. Robert graduated from High School in 1986. He enlisted in the US Navy serving from 1990 until 1994. On February 29, 1992 Robert married Tina Teske in San Diego, CA. He was employed at Georgia Pacific for 26 years as a papermaker. Robert enjoyed grilling steaks, camping, fishing, and crabbing down south in Charleston. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Robert loved to make people happy, and always put the needs of others above himself.
Robert is survived by his wife, Tina Tippins,; their two children, Felicia (fiancé Lamarr) Tippins, Marcus Tippins, all of Green Bay; three brothers, Glen Tippins, Tyrone (Patricia) Tippins, Chris Singleton; one sister, Karen Cacho; mother-in-law, Cheryl Teske; one sister-in-law, Tracy (Carlos) Alfonso; one brother-in-law, Timothy (Sarah Kroll) Teske; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr., and Geneva Tippins; one sister, Sharon Singleton; father-in-law, Jeffrey Teske; one brother-in-law, Noel Cacho and one sister-in-law, Kim Tippins.
A Celebration of Roberts life will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Green Bay on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Celebration will continue Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Cremation has occurred, and Robert will be laid to rest at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Robert's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.