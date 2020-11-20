Robert L. Vandervelden
Green Bay - Robert L. Vandervelden, 80, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1940 in Green Bay to Virgil and Eva (Hansen) Vandervelden.
On August 27, 1966, Robert married Beverly Diederich. He enjoyed working at the farm. Robert was a butcher for Blazei's, Super Ron's and Jubilee Foods, and owned and operated The Meating Place in Vickery Village for seven years.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, who knew him as pa and papa.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly; children, Lee Vandervelden and Scott (Jill) Vandervelden; grandchildren, Trent and Kodey; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Thomas, and Montana; his sisters, Ellen (Tim) Murphy, Jane (Richard) Korpela, and Lois (Marcus) Nichols; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25; followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, masks are required for all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Robert Vandervelden's family and they will be forwarded on.
Due to travel concerns, a Memorial Service with Robert's sisters will be planned for a later date.