Robert "Bob" LeMere
Florence - Robert "Bob" LeMere, 63, of Florence, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 following complications due to pneumonia.
He was born January 20, 1956 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Robert LeMere, Sr. and Marie (Weaver) LeMere. He graduated from Preble High School in 1974. At age 16 he started working for Sentry Foods and worked his way up to Produce Mgr. After moving to Kingsford, MI he worked at the Woodward Bar and eventually owned and operated it for 29 yrs. He later retired to Florence, WI
Bob enjoyed hobbies such as camping, fishing and hunting out at Counter's camp. He also liked to bowl and was an avid golfer.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister Kathy "Sis" Evraets, 3 nephews; Cory (Kim) Evraets, Kelly (Heather) Evraets, Chad(Beth) Nighorn, one niece; Shannon(Tom) McNamara, several great nieces and nephews, his beloved cat Franky as well as many other relatives and friends
Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Terry Nighorn Komoroski.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, a celebration of life is planned at Leff's Bar & Grill 5050 Keyes Lake Dr. in Florence,WI on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-5pm.
Condolences to the family of Bob LeMere may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019