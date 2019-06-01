|
|
Robert Leslie "Tink" Fisher
Green Bay - Robert Leslie "Tink" Fisher, age 81, of Green Bay, WI, and Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 following an illness. Robert was appreciated and loved by his family and friends for his integrity, kind-heartedness, and deep, spiritual appreciation of life and family. He had a love for golf, environmental conservation, travel, and cartography.
Robert was born April 26, 1938 in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Jean (Berkan) Fisher. Robert graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at UW Madison, where he studied cartography and planning. Robert remained a lifelong passionate Badgers fan. While at UW Madison, he fell in love with and married Mary (Andrews) Fisher. Together, they went on to raise two cherished sons, Pete and John, and spent several happy years together prior to Mary's passing.
Robert received many formal awards and appreciation for his life work. The Department of Natural Resources recognized him for substantial contributions to the development of Lower Green Bay Remediation. The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program presented Robert with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing him for outstanding service to Wisconsin's coastal zone, and he was honored by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Planning Association for 34 years of professional commitment to the field.
Throughout his career, Robert partnered with local communities, agencies, and governments, and made several contributions to the natural environment and public spaces of Wisconsin. He worked for the Department of Natural Resources while still at UW. He then moved to Waukesha, where he joined the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission as a Planner. Robert and his family later relocated to Green Bay where he worked for Bay Lake Regional Planning Commission, as Principal Planner, and then as Executive Director. He also held a Lecturer position at UWGB, teaching cartography and planning.
Robert met and fell in love with Pam (Parins) in 1987, when together they realized their strong spiritual and emotional connection to each other and to the world around them. They married on September 26, 1998. After retirement, they lived in Grafton, later splitting their residence between Ocala, FL and Green Bay, WI. Together, they created many happy memories traveling to Alaska, Europe, and across the United States. Their particular love of Florida led them to purchase a second home in Ocala, where they co-created a vibrant community of friends. They enjoyed golf, and when in Wisconsin, spending time in the many natural areas that Robert helped allocate and design. Robert treasured spending time with family. All who loved him will look for his spirit in the wind.
Robert is survived by his wife Pam (Parins) Fisher of Green Bay, WI and Ocala FL; sons Peter (Reneé) Fisher of Wauwatosa, WI and John (Melissa) Fisher of Cottage Grove, WI; daughters Jody (Shawn) Figgins of Green Bay, WI, and Michelle (Jesse) Landwehr of Seattle, WA; brothers Terry (Trisha) Fisher and Tom (Heather) Fisher; grandchildren Andrew (Stephanie) Fisher, Brad (Allie) Fisher, Steve Fisher, Arabella and Quinn Fisher, Aaron and Connor Figgins, Alex Landwehr, Benjamin Hamilton; great-grandchildren Isabella and Lola Fisher, and honorary grandchildren of the heart, Caroline and Aiko Parins-Fukuchi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jean (Berkan) Fisher and his former wife Mary (Andrews) Fisher.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a sharing of memories to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2019