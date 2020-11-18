1/1
Robert "Bob" Liebergen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Liebergen

Seymour - Robert Liebergen, 90, Seymour, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1929, son of the late Harry and Lillian (Fritsch) Liebergen. On May 28, 1949, Bob was united in marriage to Ethel Ambrosius at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. The couple farmed in the Town of Seymour with their children until their retirement. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour.

In his younger years, Bob loved to go hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. Today he joins his oldest sons, Robert "Duke" and Jack, in Heaven.

Survivors include his wife, Ethel, Seymour; six children: Wayne Liebergen, Black Creek, Mike (Gail) Liebergen, Seymour, Joan (Dave) Hanson, Seymour, Joyce (Tom) Cline, Michigan, Lynn (John) Hofacker, Appleton, and Laurie (Brian) Peterson, Freedom. Bob is further survived by two daughters-in-law: Jane Liebergen, Seymour, and Amy Liebergen, Shiocton; his former son-in-law, Tim Everard; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence (Hazel) Liebergen; and one sister, Betty Verheyen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and two sons, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Liebergen; one sister-in-law, Betty Higgins; one brother-in-law, Ray Verheyen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Len (Minnie) Ambrosius; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Henrietta (Joe) Gerbers, Stella (Ben) Treml, Grace (Carl) Landwehr, Vernon (Marcella) Ambrosius, Beulah (Tony) Van Schyndel, Rita (Lloyd) Cleven, and Ray (Lucille) Ambrosius.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Scott Schinschke, the staff of Unity Hospice, and to everyone who helped care for Bob.

The family requests no flowers, please.

Online condolences may be expressed to Bob's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved