Robert "Bob" Liebergen
Seymour - Robert Liebergen, 90, Seymour, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1929, son of the late Harry and Lillian (Fritsch) Liebergen. On May 28, 1949, Bob was united in marriage to Ethel Ambrosius at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. The couple farmed in the Town of Seymour with their children until their retirement. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour.
In his younger years, Bob loved to go hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. Today he joins his oldest sons, Robert "Duke" and Jack, in Heaven.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel, Seymour; six children: Wayne Liebergen, Black Creek, Mike (Gail) Liebergen, Seymour, Joan (Dave) Hanson, Seymour, Joyce (Tom) Cline, Michigan, Lynn (John) Hofacker, Appleton, and Laurie (Brian) Peterson, Freedom. Bob is further survived by two daughters-in-law: Jane Liebergen, Seymour, and Amy Liebergen, Shiocton; his former son-in-law, Tim Everard; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence (Hazel) Liebergen; and one sister, Betty Verheyen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and two sons, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Liebergen; one sister-in-law, Betty Higgins; one brother-in-law, Ray Verheyen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Len (Minnie) Ambrosius; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Henrietta (Joe) Gerbers, Stella (Ben) Treml, Grace (Carl) Landwehr, Vernon (Marcella) Ambrosius, Beulah (Tony) Van Schyndel, Rita (Lloyd) Cleven, and Ray (Lucille) Ambrosius.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Scott Schinschke, the staff of Unity Hospice, and to everyone who helped care for Bob.
The family requests no flowers, please.
Online condolences may be expressed to Bob's family at www.muehlboettcher.com