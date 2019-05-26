|
|
Robert (Bob) Lipsky
Green Bay - Robert J. (Bob) Lipsky, 87, of Green Bay passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born March 13, 1932 in Kewaunee to the late Nicholas W. and Helen M. (Cesar) Lipsky. He attended school in Kewaunee. After graduating high school, he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Bob wed Phyllis Sorenson in 1959, and they were married for 38 years. After beginning his teaching career in a one room schoolhouse, he worked for the Elmbrook School District for many years as both teacher and principal. His family still hears stories from former students whose lives he impacted. Following retirement from teaching, he was employed by Cardinal Stritch College to supervise student teachers. Later, he moved from Brookfield to Green Bay where he supervised student teachers for UW-Green Bay. Bob enjoyed a number of hobbies over the years including walking, bicycling, listening to music, and playing casino games.
Bob is survived by four sons: Mark (Lori) Lipsky, Jon (Sandra) Lipsky, Paul Lipsky, and Thomas (Julie) Lipsky; five grandchildren: Paige Lipsky, Sally (Austin) Jones, Alexandra Lipsky, Joseph Lipsky, and Amelia Lipsky; and five siblings: Marie (Leon) Gillis, Luxemburg, James (Shirley) Lipsky, DePere, Helen Reisner, Urbandale, IA, Nancy (Bob) Bierke, Menominee, Ml, and Dale Lipsky, Rochester, MN.
He was preceded in death by one infant daughter, four siblings: Nicholas (Junior) Lipsky, Patricia Shillin, Donald Lipsky, Michael Lipsky, and two brothers-in-law: Donald (Barney) Shillin and Wayne Reisner.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee until time of services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Patrick Beno officiating. A luncheon reception will follow the service. Burial will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019