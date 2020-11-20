Robert "Bob" LomAmberg - Robert (Bob) Lom, 79, Amberg, WI. Due to complications from COVID-19, he passed away quietly on November 16th, 2020 with his wife, Celeste, by his side. He was born on July 28th, 1941 in Green Bay, WI to the late Robert and Mildred (Mongin) Lom. Bob graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1959. Then, on September 3rd, 1960, he married Celeste Jarvey. Together they raised four wonderful children in De Pere, WI who blessed them with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren during their 60 years together. Bob worked hard to give his family a great life up at the cottage with all the toys any family could ask for.He was lucky enough to retire at the age of 55 after 33 years at Proctor and Gamble as an Electrical and Instrumentation Technician. Then moved to their Northwoods Heaven at Dolan Lake where they spent their time living next door to their lifelong friends, Sue & Dick Collins. Before Covid, they shared their heavenly spot with many friends and family to the point where it was like a revolving door at the Lom cottage. During his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking so much, he claimed he didn't know how he ever found time to have a job. Part of his legacy that will last for generations are the beautiful works of art he created for family and friends. He always had a smile on his face while making sawdust either in the workshop or outside making firewood. Throughout his life, he enjoyed problem solving the challenges that came before him. He always said he was a Jack of all trades & Master of none, but we think he was a master of many. He was always generous to his fellow man and made himself available when a neighbor needed a helping hand. But most of all, he loved his family and always worried about them. He will be missed.Bob is survived by his wife Celeste; children Scott (Lupe) Lom FL, Tim Lom (special friend Patricia) GA, Sharon Lund in De Pere and Shannon (Jason) Attreed in Fremont. 10 grandchildren including Steven Lom, Amanda (Chris) Currier, Alex Josten, Chloe Swatek, Taylor Lom, Katy, Mikala, and Michael Lund, and Mitch and JJ Attreed. Three great grandchildren including Jackson and Lily Currier & Jake Lom. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry Lom, Sister-in-law, Chloe Havens, Son-in-law, Rich Lund and many, many good friends.A celebration of Bob's life will be postponed until the summer of 2021. At this time, we are looking at the date of Sunday, July 25, 2021 but the final date is to be determined. Celeste will reach out to friends and family with details. At that time, we will gather to raise our glasses and toast to Bob.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Pastor Fred's Food Pantry, PO Box 34, Amberg, WI 54102.