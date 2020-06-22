Robert (Bob) Londo



Winter Haven, FL - Robert (Bob) Londo passed away June 17th at his home in Winter Haven, Florida surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born in 1943 to Harry and Mildred Londo of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1961 and had a long successful career at Paragon Electric of Two Rivers and later joined Universal Studios of Orlando, Florida. In February of 1965 Bob married Marianne Cornette, and together had two children Ross and Tricia. In September of 1983 Bob married Susan Valley and together raised Bob's stepson Jim Valley. Bob and Sue spent 37 years together



Bob had many interests. He was part of Sturgeon Bay High School's back to back championship football team and voted best defensive player by his team mates. He had a love for stock car racing and raced 141 Speedway. He later joined his nephews "in the pits" at Luxembourg and Thunderhill Speedway. He liked traveling with his wife Sue. He was known for his sense of humor and story telling.



Bob is preceded in death by his father Harry and his mother Mildred. He is survived by his wife Sue, his children Ross (Holly) Londo, Tricia (Dean) Uhlman, James (Kim) Valley, his sister Jody (James) Boes, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece and nephews.



A private celebration will be held in September at his sister's home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store