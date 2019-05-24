|
Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch
Suamico - Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch, age 76 passed away on May 22, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere, visitation will continue at 9:00am until 10:45am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with a service at 11:00am. A full obituary will be posted when completed. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2019