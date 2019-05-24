Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch

Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch
Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch

Suamico - Robert M. "Bob" Pratsch, age 76 passed away on May 22, 2019.

Family and friends may call from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere, visitation will continue at 9:00am until 10:45am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with a service at 11:00am. A full obituary will be posted when completed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2019
